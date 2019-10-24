Twiford Funeral Homes CEO awarded state’s highest civilian honor

On Sept. 11, Twiford Funeral Homes, LLC held their second annual Patriot Day celebration, which pays tribute to those who lost their lives as a result of the attacks on September 11, 2001. The day ended with a surprise for David H. Twiford, CEO of Twiford Funeral Homes, LLC.

This year’s celebration included keynote speaker USMC 12th Sgt. Major Harold G. Overstreet, retired, posting of the Ground-Zero flag that once flew over the World Trade Center rubble, as well as laying of the wreaths and a proclamation given by N.C. Senator Bob Steinburg.

Closing the annual Patriot Day celebration, Twiford was surprised as state Senator Steinburg asked him to stand presenting him with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine. The Office of the Governor grants the state’s highest civilian honor to those individuals who exhibit extraordinary service to their communities.

Earned for his many years honoring our nation’s heroes, David H. Twiford dedicates much of his work to paying tribute to our military and first responder men and women. His need to honor the lives of those who so selflessly gave their lives for our country is commendable and can be seen through programs such as Retire Your Flag with Honor, Operation Toy Soldier, Veterans Funeral Care as well as being actively involved in the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

David served in the U. S. Naval Air Reserve (1967-1973) as an aviation electrician petty officer for a helicopter squadron stationed at the U. S. Naval Air Station, Norfolk, Virginia. As part of his reserve training, he served aboard the USS Wasp (CVS-18) during military maneuvers in the Atlantic Ocean.

