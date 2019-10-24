NCDOT: Dune rebuild at S-Turns north of Rodanthe is complete

Rebuilding has been completed of the dune line at S-Turns north of Rodanthe that was wiped out by waves from Tropical Storm Melissa earlier this month.

High surf during repeated high tide cycles between October 10 and 12 pounded the beaches of the Outer Banks, and quickly covered N.C. 12 with several feet of sand.

Just north of Rodanthe on Oct. 10, 2019. [Photo by Kristina Daugherty]

A number of vehicles tried to traverse the area between Mirlo Beach and Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge during the peak tides, but got stuck in the sand and were flooded out by the ocean.

More vehicles were stuck on the morning of Oct. 11, 2019 at S-Turns north of Rodanthe. [Waters Edge Rodanthe/Facebook photo]

The Kinnakeet Shores section of Avon, in Buxton from the motels to the old Coast Guard housing complex, and the north entrance to Hatteras village experienced heavy overwash from the nor’easter-turned-tropical system.

