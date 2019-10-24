Kitty Hawk police searching for sexual assault, robbery suspect

The Kitty Hawk Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault and armed robbery that occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21.

The reported assault took place in the 5000 block of Lindbergh Avenue. The suspect was described as black, about 20 to 30 years old, with a slender build and about 5 foot 8 to 5 foot 10. He had shoulder length braided hair, and was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and baggie blue jeans.

Officers immediately began canvassing the area in an attempt to locate the suspect. Police did not release any further details on the incident.

If you have information about the incident or can identify the suspect, please call the Kitty Hawk Police Department between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 252-261-3895. At any time of day you can call either 911 or Dare Community Crime Line at (252) 473-3111 or (800) 745-2746.

Calls to Dare Community Crime Line are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward if information leads to an arrest.

