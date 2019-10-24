Gallop Funeral Services owner wins regional business award

The Virginian Pilot has announced that Gallop Funeral Services, Inc. owner Courtney N. Gallop has been awarded The InsideBusiness Journal Women in Business Achievement Award.

Gallop will join 25 professional women from the Hampton Roads area who have been selected by a panel of judges with the InsideBusiness Journal for their notable entrepreneurial and professional accomplishments and for standing out in her community as a leader, advocate or mentor to other women.

The honorees will be presented at the 17th annual awards ceremony and banquet Tuesday Dec. 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the Westin Virginia Beach Town Center. According to organizers, Gallop is the first funeral professional to win the honor. More information on the event can be found at www.insidebiz.com.

Gallop Funeral Services, Inc. is a full service funeral establishment located in Nags Head and recently expanded to include a chapel in Barco. The company also built and runs the first crematory in Dare county which is located in East Lake.

