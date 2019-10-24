Construction of Kill Devil Hills’ new water tower moving right along

Its appearance has been the subject of some internet jokes and memes, but the upside-down look of Kill Devil Hills’ new water tower is only temporary.

Replacement of Kill Devil Hills’ 55-year-old, 200,000-gallon water tower behind the town fire station is moving right along, with the “ball” of the pedesphere-style, elevated tank lowered to allow for easier welding and painting, which is expected to begin this week.

The sphere is expected to move up to its permanent position the second half of November, the town said in a project update.

The new $2.8 million tower, now expected to be complete by March 4, will be 160-feet high and hold 400,000 gallons.

Once painted, it will bear a new logo featuring the Wright Brothers Memorial. The graphic was created by Dave Rollins with Access Design based on a sketch by project contractor Landmark Structures, Inc.

A sneak peek at the new design of the Kill Devil Hills new water tower. [Rendering courtesy Town of Kill Devil Hills]

Related stories:

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.