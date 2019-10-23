Annual Beach Sweep, Trashfest this Saturday

Clean the beaches with the Surfrider Foundation and OBX 5-Minute Beach Cleanup this Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, then head on over to the Outer Banks Brewing Station for TrashFest for free food, drink and live music.

Check in at one of the locations below to get your cleanup gear and be sure to bring your data card to the Brewing Station as your ticket. TrashFest starts at noon with music from local surfabilly band Mosquito Net.

Beach Sweep check in locations:

Kitty Hawk Kayak & Surf School (Free kayak rentals!)

Byrd Street

Kitty Hawk Bath House

Avalon Pier

Kill Devil Hills Bath House

Bonnett Street

Jennette’s Pier

