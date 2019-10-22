Wesley Belisle’s parents to donate new playground in New Hampshire

The parents of Wesley Belisle, the 4-year-old who died after being swept away by a wave during a family vacation in Kitty Hawk last year, want to honor their son by donating a new playground to the New Hampshire elementary school he would have attended as a kindergartner this fall.

The Wesley’s Way Foundation, established in June 2018, adopted a bench and a little red mailbox in his honor at Dowdy Park in Nags Head earlier this year.

