Kitty Hawk police searching for two Walmart thieves

October 22, 2019 OBX Today 0
Walmart theft Oct. 21, 2019

Kitty Hawk police are looking for two men who stole car stereos, headphones and speakers from the store this month.

The first case happened Oct. 14 around 5:30 a.m., when an unidentified black male entered Walmart and left with two car stereo units, police said.

He left in a dark-colored four-door sedan. The suspect had a beard and was wearing a black ball cap, gray hoodie, dark pants and red sneakers.

The second case happened Oct. 21 around 4 am., when an unidentified white male entered the store and broke into a cabinet in the electronics section. The subject then left the store with over $4,000 in headphones and speakers in a red or burgundy minivan/SUV, police said.

The suspect was wearing a Carolina Panthers ball cap, gray shirt, khaki pants and black sneakers. In one video the subject is seen to have a wedding band and star tattoo on his left hand and tattooed letters on his right fingers along with a tattoo on his right hand.

If you have any information about either thief, contact the Kitty Hawk Police Department at 252-261-3895 or send a private message on Facebook and someone will respond back to you. All information is confidential and a cash reward may be available through Dare Community Crime Line.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*