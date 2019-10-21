Wildlife patrol officer, N.E.S.T. volunteer rescue ailing sea turtle

N.C. Senior Wildlife Law Enforcement Officer Anna Barbosa was on patrol Sunday evening in Dare County when she was alerted to an ailing sea turtle at the Manteo public boat ramp.

A sea turtle found near the Manteo Public Boat Access on Sunday.

Officer Barbosa found the turtle close to shore and immediately notified the Network for Endangered Sea Turtles.

An ailing sea turtle is rushed to the sea turtle hospital at the N.C. Aquarium on Roanoke Island Sunday.

With assistance of N.E.S.T volunteer responder Jamie Moore and others, the 185-pound turtle was loaded into the back of Officer Barbosa’s wildlife patrol truck and rushed to the sea turtle hospital at the N.C. Aquarium on Roanoke Island.

A sea turtle rescued near the Manteo public boat ramp Sunday.

There’s no word yet on the what might be wrong with the turtle, which appeared to be a female loggerhead.

