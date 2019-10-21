Fire destroys Kill Devil Hills home; no one injured

A two-alarm fire left extensive damage to a family’s home in Kill Devil Hills late Sunday night. No one was injured.

Fire crews were called to the blaze on Highview Street in the Avalon area at 11:57 p.m., and arrived to find the roof engulfed in flames.

Fire crews from Colington, Kitty Hawk and Nags Head Fire Departments assisted in the operation and the fire was quickly knocked down.

Fire Marshal John L. Risoldi Sr. is investigating to determine the fire origin and cause.

