Collection of Dorian debris in Dare County expected to end by Halloween

Dare County’s debris contractor, Southern Disaster Recovery, is anticipating all Dorian-related debris removal on roadways throughout unincorporated Dare County should be completed by October 31.

Storm debris removal has been completed in Wanchese, Stumpy Point, inside the gate of Colington Harbour and Martin’s Point.

Debris collection in the town of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head and Manteo has also finished.

Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo

Crews are working to complete vegetative, construction and demolition debris removal. No new debris should be placed in the right-of-way.

Avon

Crews are working to complete vegetative, construction and demolition debris removal. No new debris should be placed in the right-of-way.

Buxton, Frisco, Hatteras Village

Crews are still working on all roads to complete debris removal.

Unincorporated Colington, outside the Colington Harbour gate

Debris removal in the unincorporated areas of Colington, outside the Colington Harbour gate, is almost complete. White goods (appliances) and household hazardous waste will be collected during one final sweep through unincorporated Dare County. No new debris should be placed in the right-of-way.

Dare Mainland – East Lake and Manns Harbor

Debris removal is underway in Manns Harbor. Delays have occurred due to equipment failures. Removal is expected to resume today. Construction and demolition materials will be removed first. Remaining piles will be picked up during a final sweep through unincorporated Dare County. Due to a large number of limbs and branches in the right-of-way, debris removal in East Lake will begin once crews have completed removal of the limbs and branches.

Roanoke Island, outside of Manteo town limits

Debris removal began last week on Roanoke Island outside Manteo town limits. Vegetative debris and construction and demolition debris will be removed first. White goods (appliances) and household hazardous waste will be collected during one final sweep through unincorporated Dare County. No new debris should be placed in the right-of-way.

To expedite debris removal, please ensure storm-related debris is in four seperate piles in front of your property, in the right-of-way. Keep it at least 30 feet away from fire hydrants.

Vegetative Debris (limbs, leaves, branches, sea grass, etc.) DO NOT BAG!

Construction and Demolition Materials (building materials, insulation, cardboard, concrete, shingles, etc.)

Metal (appliances)

Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics (oil, bleach toilet cleaner, televisions, computers, etc.)

