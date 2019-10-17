Island Free Press: Frisco Free Market closing, supplies now at Hatteras Blessing Market

After more than a month of operation, the Frisco Free Market at the Frisco Volunteer Fire Department is closing, and is moving all supplies to the Hatteras Blessing Market at the Hatteras Assembly of God Church.

The Frisco Free Market was launched shortly after Hurricane Dorian made landfall as a central location for Hatteras Island residents in need to pick up free supplies, and for the public to drop off donations.

All supplies that are currently at the Frisco Fire Station will be transferred to the Hatteras Blessings Market, which is located along Eagle Pass Road on the side of the Hatteras Assembly of God Church.

The Free Blessing Market is generally open from Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. For updates on the market and current hours of operation, visitors can refer to the church’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HatterasAG/.

The Hatteras Island Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) noted in a recent online update that CERT volunteers will be filling any gaps and continuing to assist residents in need. Folks who want to volunteer can monitor the CERT’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/hicert/ for further information.

