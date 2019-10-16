Minor soundside flooding possible into Thursday as cold front passes through

Gusty southwest winds this afternoon will shift to the west and northwest this evening behind a cold front, and some minor soundside flooding is possible in the usual vulnerable spots along the Outer Banks.

The water is also up again along the northern shore of the Albemarle Sound, the upper Currituck Sound and their tributaries causing travel hazards through the overnight hours along roads normally prone to minor flooding.

The National Weather Service says that water levels of one to two feet above ground level, causing some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes adjacent to sounds and adjacent creeks to experience shallow flooding through Thursday.

Over the weekend, sounside flooding in Currituck, Camden and Pasquotank counties was caused by a combination of a shift in wind direction to the west, and the high surf along the Atlantic Ocean pushing through Oregon Inlet and into the Albemarle-Pamlico basin.

Winds are expected to subside by Thursday night. Some of the coolest weather of the season will set in for a couple of days before a moderate warmup over the weekend.

National Weather Service forecast for Nags Head, Wednesday 5 p.m.:

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 54. Windy, with a northwest wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Northwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Sunday: A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.