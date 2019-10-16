Avon Fishing Pier, damaged by nor’easter, to reopen Thursday

The Avon Fishing Pier on Hatteras Island will reopen Thursday, Oct. 17, following damage last week from nor’easter-turned-Tropical-Storm-Melissa.

Th popular landmark will open at 7 a.m. and remain open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily for the rest of the season, weather permitting.

The 670-foot pier, built in the early 1960s for Cape Hatteras National Seashore, is known for its “spectacular views and world-class fishing,” the National Park Service said in a recent news release.

Roughly 250 to 350 feet of the pier will be open, while the end section will be closed as repairs continue. Several days of large waves and rough surf buckled some of the structure’s planking.

“Please be patient and understanding as we are doing all we can at this time!” pier managers said.

Avon Pier, like many other visitor service operations in national parks, is managed through a concession contract – a partnership with a private business. For many years, the seashore’s concessionaire has done an excellent job of providing high quality visitor services for park visitors, the park service said.

