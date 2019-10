Three sea turtles returned to the waves Monday morning at Coquina Beach on Bodie Island. Nymphadora Tonks, Murtlap and loggerhead Neville Longbottom were successfully treated at the N.C. Aquarium on Roanoke Island. They returned to the ocean amid cheers from a large crowd.

Loggerhead released Coquina Beach Oct. 14, 2019 from OBX Today on Vimeo.

