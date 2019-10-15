Orville found tucked in dune; no arrests in Wright Brothers memorial theft

The copper bust of Orville Wright stolen from the Wright Brothers National Memorial this weekend was found this afternoon “tucked in a dune” on the beach in Kill Devil Hills, the National Park Service said.

A beach visitor found the stolen bust at 3:25 p.m. Tuesday near 909 S. Virginia Dare Trail, between mileposts 8 and 9.

The National Park Service will continue investigating the theft of the bust and the damage to its granite mounting base.

Homeowners and business owners in the area of Wright Brothers National Memorial and 909 S. Virginia Dare Trail are encouraged to review security camera footage and report any suspicious activity from the night of Oct. 12 through the afternoon of Oct. 15. To report tips, contact the Dare County Community CrimeLine or the National Park Service’s Investigative Services Branch (ISB).

National Park Service ISB Tip Line:

Call or text the ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009

Online at http://www.nps.gov/isb and click “Submit a Tip”

“While we are pleased that the bust of Orville Wright has been found, we are fully investigating this incident in order to determine who stole the bust and caused damage to its granite mounting base,” stated National Parks of Eastern North Carolina Superintendent David Hallac.

