Dune repair underway on N.C. 12 at S-Turns, expect lane closures through rest of the week

After reopening N.C. 12 Saturday, N.C. Department of Transportation crews have started repairing a protective dune line that was damaged due to tides stemming from Tropical Storm Melissa.

The road was closed between Friday morning and Saturday evening due to dune breaches that caused ocean overwash in several locations between the Marc Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe.

Dune repairs will be performed during daylight hours at least through the end of the week. Motorists can expect single lane closures while dune repairs are made and short and frequent closures of both lanes to allow for the safe movement of personnel working on the dunes.

An operation to clear secondary roads on the Outer Banks of sand and debris is also underway Monday. That operation is expected to conclude by the end of the day.

Motorists are advised that there is still standing salt water on several sections of N.C. 12 between the Basnight Bridge and Hatteras village, and that they should drive with extreme caution at all times.

