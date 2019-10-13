Three rehabbed sea turtles to be released Monday at Coquina Beach

Three sea turtles who have been treated and rehabilitated at the N.C. Aquarium on Roanoke Island will meet the waves again Monday morning at Coquina Beach.

One of the turtles, a loggerhead, underwent surgery this summer at the aquarium’s STAR Center turtle hospital to remove two fish hooks and a stingray barb from his throat, mouth and esophagus.

The three turtles being released have all passed final veterinary checks and are ready to return to the ocean, the aquarium says.

The release takes place at 8:30 a.m. at Coquina Beach, across from the Bodie Island Lighthouse.

