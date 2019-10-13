One suspect arrested, two sought after an assault and robbery in Nags Head

Police say two suspects were on the loose, while a third has been arrested, after a man and woman were robbed and assaulted early Saturday at a hotel in Nags Head.

Xzaviontae Jabarr McCall, 17, and Nathan Christopher Aldea, 19, both of Kill Devil Hills, are wanted on assault and robbery charges.

Kalihl Williams, 18, Kill Devil Hills, has already been arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to a post on the Town of Nags Head Facebook page.

Anyone with information about the crime, or the whereabouts of McCall and Aldea, are asked to call Dare County Central Communications non-emergency number at 252-473-3444 or the Dare Community Crime Line at 252-473-3111.

