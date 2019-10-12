Fire guts the Cotton Gin in Jarvisburg

Fire gutted the Cotton Gin store on U.S. 158 in Jarvisburg on Saturday afternoon.

Sections of the highway were closed and traffic rerouted as crews fought the blaze, which engulfed the landmark store around 2 p.m.

As of 3:30 p.m, it was unknown if there were any injuries or what might have started the blaze.

The Cotton Gin started as a general store back in the late 1960s — owned by the Wright family, farmers who bought a working cotton gin back in the 1950s.

Fire engulfs the Cotton Gin in Jarvisburg. [Photo by Donna Manning]

In the 1980s, the family opened the Cotton Gin in Jarvisburg, and the store quickly became a popular stop for visitors on the way to and from the beach. Since then, the business has expanded with locations in Nags Head, Duck and Corolla.

The Wright family also owns and operates Sanctuary Vineyards.

Stay with OBXToday.com for the latest updates.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.