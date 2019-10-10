Ocean overwash closes N.C. 12 near Rodanthe; Hatteras schools on delay Friday

N.C. 12 at Blue Sea Road near Rodanthe was closed due to flooding from ocean overwash Thursday evening, and transportation officials urged caution for anyone traveling between the Basnight Bride to Hatteras Village.

Cape Hatteras elementary and secondary schools will open on a three-hour delay Friday due to unsafe road conditions, school officials said.

Overwash is expected to continue through Friday as a nor’easter stalls off the coast, bringing rough surf and higher-than-normal tides.

Seas will run between 10 to 14 feet just offshore from Cape Hatteras North, and a high surf advisory has been posted until Saturday morning for breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet onshore.

South of Cape Hatteras, seas will run 6 to 9 feet and an onshore break of 4 to 6 feet.

The most likely time of overwash will be at high tide Friday at 7:18am and 7:26 p.m., and at 7:51 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday

