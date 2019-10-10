Mike Leech Photography captures ocean’s fury at the Point

October 10, 2019 OBX Today 0
Mike Leech Photography
About, about, in reel and rout
The death-fires danced at night;
The water, like a witch’s oils,
Burnt green, and blue and white.

A coastal low churning up high surf and rough seas this week created a scene worthy of Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s famed “Rime of the Ancient Mariner,” at the Point on Cape Hatteras — and local photographer Mike Leech was there to capture some incredible images.

For more photos from the Point, or to order prints, see the Mike Leech Photography here.

