Mike Leech Photography captures ocean’s fury at the Point

About, about, in reel and rout The death-fires danced at night; The water, like a witch’s oils, Burnt green, and blue and white.

A coastal low churning up high surf and rough seas this week created a scene worthy of Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s famed “Rime of the Ancient Mariner,” at the Point on Cape Hatteras — and local photographer Mike Leech was there to capture some incredible images.

