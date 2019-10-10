Elizabeth City man charged with threatening Nags Head Police Department

An Elizabeth City man with a prior history of arrests in Nags Head has been charged with allegedly threatening violence and trying to extort the town’s police department.

According to a news release, Keith Brown, 42, called Dare County’s 911 Communications Center on Tuesday around 11:30 p.m. and threatened to use firearms and military weaponry and also demanded a cash payment from the Nags Head Police Department.

Additional security precautions were put in place at town offices and fire stations until Brown was arrested on Wednesday in Elizabeth City.

Brown was charged with four offenses related to the threats, including communicating threats and extortion, and was transported to the Dare County Detention Center where he was being held in lieu of $610,000 bond.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office, Kitty Hawk Police Department, Elizabeth City Police Department, Pasquotank County Sherriff’s Office, State Bureau of Investigation, and Homeland Security Investigations assisted with the case.

