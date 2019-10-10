Duck Jazz Festival returns this weekend

The Duck Jazz Festival presented by PNC returns to the Duck Town Park this Columbus Day weekend, Oct. 12 and 13.

The Town of Duck has been sharing jazz in Duck with this free, non-ticketed festival since 2006, made possible by generous sponsorships and grant support from the Outer Banks community.

This year’s event offers events for kids of all ages, starting today, Thursday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m., with Jazz Story Time and Rhythm Play with live musical accompaniment, great for kids ages 2 to 6.

Thursday evening, just after sunset, catch a screening of “A Bug’s Life” with its jazz inspired soundtrack on the Duck Town Green.

New this year is the Mobile Learning Adventure, sponsored by PNC. The MLA, part of the PNC Grow Up Great initiative, is a traveling exhibit that provides an opportunity for parents and caregivers to learn about the importance of early childhood education while they engage in fun activities with their kids. Complete with bright orange tents, the MLA sets up camp at community festivals and events. In 2016, the exhibits toured 34 markets in 16 states and the District of Columbia, had 178 event days and logged more than 29,000 miles.

The Mobile Learning Adventure will be open next to the Duck Town Green from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 13. For more information on the Duck Jazz Festival, visit www.duckjazz.com, call the Events & Information line at 252.255.1286, or email info@townofduck.com.

Traffic is expected to slow through the town due to the festival on Sunday, Oct. 13. Businesses are asked to advise staff and delivery vehicles of the anticipated congestion and potential delays.

Traffic may be more congested than usual between the hours of 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. due to pedestrian activity.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.