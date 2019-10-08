Storm forecast to stall offshore, overwash and beach erosion expected into weekend

An area of low pressure will form off the southeast U.S. coast on Tuesday, then move to off the Mid Atlantic coast Wednesday and remained stalled through Saturday.

This will bring a prolonged period of strong north winds and large surf along the North Carolina coast, with potential overwash and beach erosion issues from Corolla to Buxton.

The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring the low because it could potentially become a subtropical system.

“There remains uncertainty in the details with this system and will ultimately depend on the strength of the low and where it decides to stall,” said Scott Kennedy, a forecaster with the Newport/Morehead City National Weather Service office.

A cold front will cross the Outer Banks on Tuesday, bringing the first significant chance of rain since mid-September, with up to an inch of accumulation possible.

After the front clears the area, the coastal low is expected to form on Wednesday, gaining strength as it moves northeastward.

According to the National Weather Service briefing issued Monday afternoon, winds Tuesday and Wednesday will be from the north/northeast at 20 to 25 mph, and seas of 6 to 9 feet.

On Thursday and Friday, winds will be from the north/northwest at 25 to 30 mph with stronger gusts, and seas will run from 10 to 14 feet.

Moderate to major beach erosion and minor to moderate dune and beach erosion with possible ocean overwash, especially north of Cape Hatteras is forecast for the second half of the week.

There could also be minor to moderate soundside flooding along southern areas of the Pamlico Sound.

A few scattered showers could spin onshore from the system Wednesday through Friday, before the system starts pulling away by the weekend and the winds and waves subside.

