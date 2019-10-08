Second largest shark ever tagged in the Atlantic ‘pings’ off Outer Banks

Unama’ki, a 2,076-pound, 15-foot, 5-inch great white shark, pinged in the Atlantic Ocean just north of Corolla Tuesday morning, a little more than a week after being tagged by OCEARCH researchers in Nova Scotia.

Unama’ki pings north of Corolla on Tuesday morning. [OCEARCH graphic]

Unama’ki is the second largest great white the shark-tracking organization has tagged in the Atlantic Ocean. She was captured and outfitted with a tracker in Nova Scotia on Sept. 30.

OCEARCH research shows the Atlantic continental shelf waters off North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and the east coast of Florida are a winter hot spot for large white sharks.

Unama’ki was named by OCEARCH partner SeaWorld after the indigenous Mi’kmaq name for Cape Breton. Unama’ki means “Land of the Fog.”

