Arrrrgh! Outer Banks gets an answer on Jeopardy!

The Outer Banks got a dubious nod in the “Around the USA” category on Jeopardy tonight.

Listen here:

https://obxtoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/Jeopardy-Outer-Banks-pirates-100719.mp3

We’re not sure about the entire Outer Banks, but there is some evidence that Ocracoke Islanders have their roots in the crew of the infamous pirate Blackbeard.

Members of Ocracoke’s Howard family are believed to be descendants of Blackbeard’s quartermaster, William Howard, who escaped capture when the infamous Edward Teach was killed there on Nov. 22, 1718.

Following Blackbeard’s death, there’s no record of Howard’s whereabouts for several decades. Then on July 30, 1759, a William Howard bought Ocracoke Island and the Howard family has lived there continuously ever since, according to a history published by Village Craftsmen.

“Although there is no proof that William Howard the pirate was the same person as William Howard of Ocracoke, family tradition suggests that this is the case,” Village Craftsmen wrote.

