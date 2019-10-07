Sewer and storm drain work will result in road closures in Kill Devil Hills

Sewer and storm drain work in Kill Devil Hills will result in closures of two town streets this week.

On Tuesday at 8 a.m., a portion of E. Atlantic Street between U.S. 158 and Wrightsville Boulevard will be closed for sewer line installation by Enviro-Tech for KDHWWTP, LLC.

Access to properties along E. Atlantic Street will be maintained during the closure from S. Virginia Dare Trail however no through traffic will be allowed.

Through traffic on E. Atlantic Street will use E. Martin Street to detour around the work zone.

The temporary road closure is scheduled to end by Wednesday by 5 p.m., with E. Atlantic Street being re-opened for traffic.

For questions, contact Enviro-Tech at 252- 491-5277 or the KDH Public Services Department at 252-480-4080.

On Wednesday starting at 8 a.m., Sixth Avenue between Airstrip Road and West Baum Street will close for storm drain installation by Barnhill Contracting Company.

Access to properties along Sixth Avenue will be maintained during the closure from Airstrip Road and West Baum however no through traffic will be allowed.

Through traffic on Sixth Avenue shall use Swan Street to detour around the work zone.

Airstrip Road will remain open for local traffic.

The temporary road closure is scheduled to end by 4 p.m Wednesday. For questions, contact the Public Services Department at 252-480-4080.

