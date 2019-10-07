Kill Devil Hills September crime blotter

Crime reports in the Town of Kill Devil Hills for September 2019.

Littering: On September 11, 2019, officers responded to a call in the 200 block of N. Va. Dare Trail for littering. Upon arrival officers witnessed various items that had been thrown into the ocean. Officers on scene arrested an individual for littering.

Defrauding an Inn Keeper: On September 19, 2019, officers responded to a call in the 600 block of S. Croatan Hwy in reference to numerous complaints. Upon investigation officers arrested offender for Defrauding an Inn Keeper, Intoxicated and Disruptive, and Communicating Threats.

Shoplifting: On September 28, 2019, officers responded to a call at Kmart for shoplifting. Upon investigation, officers arrested offender for shoplifting and subsequently banned offender from the location.

Cases Breaking and Entering of a Motor Vehicle: On September 21, 2019, officers responded to the 1700 block of Seminole St. in reference to an unlocked vehicle being broken into. Various items and cash were taken from vehicle. The Kill Devil Hills Criminal Investigations Division is investigating this incident.

Breaking and Entering of a Motor Vehicle: On September 21, 2019, officers responded to the 1100 block of Charlotte Lane in reference to a locked vehicle being broken into. Various items and cash were taken from vehicle. The Kill Devil Hills Criminal Investigations Division is investigating this incident.

Announcements: Missing something? Every week, the police department has a number of found items turned in. Phones, bikes, purses, wallets, etc. that have gone missing sometimes make their way to the station.

“When we can determine the owner, we try to rejoin them with their property, but that’s not always possible. If something of yours goes missing, check in with us. We may have good news for you.”

