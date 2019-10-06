Island Free Press: More than a month after Dorian, school resumes Monday on Ocracoke

After a delay due to slightly elevated numbers on an air quality test at the NCCAT building, classes for Ocracoke students of all grades will begin on Monday, October 7.

The Ocracoke School has been closed since Hurricane Dorian made landfall on September 6, causing damage to the main school campus.

“We will have a staggered start so we can have [a] 45-minute Open House for each location,” the Ocracoke School stated in an online update. “All parents and students are highly encouraged to attend because there will be lots of information to share as well, as new rules, procedures, and protocols to follow in our new spaces. It will be new and different for all of us!”

The school is opening in three separate locations as repairs continue on the main Ocracoke School building. Pre-K through first grade is relocating to Ocracoke Child Care on Old Beach Road, second through grades five will be on the second floor of the elementary building, and the remaining grades will be at the NCCAT building, adjacent to the ferry docks in the village.

Due to the school operating in three locations, a staggered start and end on the three campuses is planned. This will allow parents to drop off and pick up their children at the different schools.

