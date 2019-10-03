Stormwater ocean outfall repairs begin tomorrow in Kill Devil Hills

The North Carolina Department of Transportation will begin making repairs to the stormwater ocean outfalls in Kill Devil Hills, mobilizing Friday at the Oregon Avenue Beach Access.

The access will be closed to the public until construction equipment has been cleared from the area and it has been deemed safe.

The ocean outfalls at Martin/Atlantic Street and Baum Street will be repaired during the week of Oct. 7. Work zones will be designated in those areas, and will be made off-limits to the public until the repairs to the outfalls are completed.

If you are driving on the beach in the vicinity of the work zones, proceed with extreme caution. The affected areas may be closed to beach driving traffic.

NCDOT operates three stormwater ocean outfalls in the Town of Kill Devil Hills. These stormwater outfalls were installed in the early 1960s. They allow rainwater to drain away from the lower areas between the highways of U.S. 158 and N.C. 12, which assists with flood prevention.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality regularly monitors the outfall sites and collects water samples to ensure there are no contaminants that would threaten human or marine life.

