Richmond man struck by tractor-trailer; critically injured in Kill Devil Hills

A 39-year-old Richmond man suffered life-threatening injuries early Thursday when he was struck by a tractor-trailer as he attempted to cross U.S. 158 near Ocean Acres Drive in Kill Devil Hills.

Kill Devil Hills police and fire and Dare County EMS were called to the intersection at 1:18 a.m., where a 2017 Mack 600 tractor-trailer operated by Dalton Johnson, 28, of Dunn had struck a pedestrian.

Police say Brent C. Harris, 39, of Richmond, Virginia was walking east across U.S. 158 just north of the Ocean Acres intersection, when the truck driver — traveling the speed limit on green lights for Ocean Acres and Neptune drives — struck him.

Harris crossed the roadway approximately 60 feet north of the crosswalk at Ocean Acres Drive, police said in a news release. Dalton attempted to avoid striking him but the truck collided with the pedestrian in the outside, northbound travel lane.

Harris sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken by Dare MedFlight to Norfolk General Hospital in Virginia.

The intersection of U.S. 158 and Ocean Acres was closed for about two hours for life-saving measures and the investigation.

Police say the truck driver was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision and no charges have been filed.

“The Kill Devil Hills Police Department would like to thank the Dare County Sheriff’s Office, Dare County EMS and Fire Department for assisting at the scene,” the news release said. “The Department would also like to thank the Dare County telecommunicators for coordinating the response and rescue efforts.”

