Parts of Southern Shores will be without power on Thursday for maintenance work

Parts of Southern Shores will be without power Thursday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., as Dominion Energy conducts maintenance work.

The outages will impact Bayberry Drive, Fox Grape Lane, Honeysuckle Lane, Mistletoe Lane, Scuppernong Lane, Tall Pine Lane, Yaupon Lane, Woodland Drive, Redbay Lane, Loblolly Drive, Birch Lane, N. Dogwood Trail to approx. 259 S. Dogwood Trail to Tall Pine LN, East Dogwood Trail to Hillcrest, and a portion of Beech Tree.

Customers can contact Dominion Energy with any questions at 866-366-4357.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.