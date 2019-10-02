Park Service: There were was no reported drowning off Frisco on Tuesday

Contrary to a post on Facebook, there were no reported drownings off Cape Hatteras National Seashore on Tuesday.

The National Park Service sent an email to media outlets addressing inquiries about a rip-current related drowning off the beach in Frisco.

“To our knowledge, no water-related fatalities occurred at Cape Hatteras National Seashore today,” according Cape Hatteras National Seashore public affairs.

The report on Tuesday stemmed from the sharing of a link to a video from WITN-TV that originally aired in June 2018, when there were a pair of water-related deaths off National Seashore beaches in the span of a week.

The video had no date, and the post made it appear the incident happened on Tuesday.

There have been three water-related fatalities off Cape Hatteras National Seashore this year, with the most recent involving a 75-year-old man from upstate New York on Saturday.

