Ocracoke Observer: Recovery center opens at the Variety Store

The Ocracoke Hurricane Dorian recovery center opened Tuesday in a special semi-trailer parked in the Variety Store parking lot.

Anyone with questions or unmet needs should come to the recovery center, which is being staffed by Hyde County disaster volunteers, Hyde County Health Department, Hyde County Department of Social Services, Ocracoke Housing & Re-Entry Permits, N.C. Department of Insurance, N.C. Department of Commerce (unemployment) and the N.C. Emergency Management Recovery Section.

Hours of operation: Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; closed Sunday

Phone: 984-789-2262 or 984-233-3034

CENTRO DE RECUPERACIÓN DEL CONDADO DE HYDE

Horas de operación:

de Lunes a Viernes: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sábado: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Domingo: cerrado

Número de teléfono: 984-789-2262 y 984-233-3034

