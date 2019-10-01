New animal shelter moving forward; interested subcontractors sought

Whiting-Turner, the contractor selected to build Dare County’s new animal shelter, is looking for local subcontractors that want to be part of the project.

The county is currently in the design stage of the $2 million, 8,700-square-foot shelter that will be built on the current site of the dog park on Airport Road on Roanoke Island.

The project is a one-story, masonry and steel, brick veneer and composite siding, steel-framed building for use as an animal shelter with associated support services and exterior dog yards and parking.

If interested, please contact Alex Palagyi of the Whiting-Turner Contracting Company via email, alex.palagyi@whiting-turner.com.

