Kill Devil Hills police lieutenant on leave after allegedly assaulting his wife

A lieutenant with the Kill Devil Hills Police Department has been placed on paid administrative leave after being charged with allegedly assaulting a female in August.

Allen Holland, 47, turned himself in Monday at the Dare County Sheriff’s Office and was released after posting $1,000 bond.

The incident reportedly involved Holland’s wife at their home in Kill Devil Hills on August 4.

Holland, who is supervisor of the department’s Patrol Division, is scheduled to appear November 8 in Dare County Superior Court.

