Walker family builds ‘Blessing Box’ in honor of their son; donations pour in

OBX Today news director Sam Walker and his wife Emily recently erected a blessing box in honor of their son, Jonathan, who was killed in a February car crash. And now the community is blessing that box with donations of non-perishable food for anyone who needs it.

Jonathan’s Blessing Box sits directly across the street from Coinjock Baptist Church. Anyone who needs food is welcome to come get it, and anyone who wants to donate is welcome, too.

At the team’s Tuesday and Thursday games this week, Currituck Lady Knights volleyball will collect canned or shelf-stable food for the blessing box.

In addition to his work in news, Sam is also the longtime voice of Currituck school athletics.

“This food drive is just a small thank you for all that Sam does for [the Lady Knights] and their fellow athletes,” wrote Angela Rodriguez, Currituck County Schools Director of Nutrition.

In a Facebook post, Emily Walker gave many thanks for help in erecting the blessing box, including Coinjock Baptist Church, Gerry Vaughan Forbes (and Lyle), Ricky Sherri Reagan-Smith, Bill Rawson, Moyock Womans Club.

“Jonathan Walker, I miss you more everyday but your memory and what we are trying to do in your memory will live on,” she wrote.

