Southern Shores police charge two in 2018 overdose death

Southern Shores police have charged two people with involuntary manslaughter and the sale and delivery of heroin in the death of a 26-year-old man last fall.

The overdose occurred on Oct. 29, 2018 at a home on Duck Woods Drive, police said in a news release.

“After an extensive investigation,” police on Monday charged 30-year-old Jake Garland Hodges of Rodanthe and 28-year-old Jessica Mercedes Baudeloque of Kill Devil Hills both with involuntary manslaughter and the sale and delivery of heroin.

Jessica Baudeloque [Courtesy Southern Shores police] Jake Garland Hodges [Courtesy Southern Shores police]

Both were jailed on $75,000 bond.

Southern Shores police thanked the Nags Head Police Department for its assistance in the case.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.