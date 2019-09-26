Beach driving begins Oct. 1 in Kill Devil Hills

The Town of Kill Devil Hills’ beach driving permits are available for purchase for the 2019-2020 beach driving season.

Beach driving is allowed in town, with a permit, from Oct. 1st through April 30. The Towns of Kill Devil Hills and Nags Head have a reciprocal program that allows a KDH beach driving permit holder to drive on Nags Head beaches and vice versa.

Kill Devil Hills permits are available at the second floor cashier’s window in Town Hall, 102 Town Hall Drive (8 a.m. to 5 p.m, Monday through Friday). Seasonal permits are $25 and temporary permits are $10 (good for 14 days). In addition to payment, the following information will need to be provided: driver’s license, proof of insurance, and the vehicle’s registration certificate (VIN number and license plate number). For additional beach driving information, including maps and safety tips, visit the town’s website at www.kdhnc.com/674/Beach-Driving

