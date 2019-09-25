No charges for Chicamacomico fire department driver in woman’s death

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office along with the District Attorney’s Office announced this week there will be no charges filed in the death of a retired Norfolk educator run over by a fire department truck in Rodanthe.

Martha Mackey DeMontpellier, known to her friends and family as “Mike,” was hit by a Chicamacomico Fire Department pickup as the driver exited the beach using the beach access at the end of the road.

In a news release, the Dare Sheriff’s Office said the case has been reviewed and “no charges will be filed against the driver at this time.”

Authorities released no further details on the accident or the decision.

DeMontpellier, 70, was a retired educator and media specialist with Norfolk Public Schools who “was exceptionally bright and reminded us of that frequently by using vocabulary words known only to her and the folks over at Merriam-Webster,” her family wrote in her obituary.

“Mike was the embodiment of life and light. She lived her life to the fullest, illuminating every room she entered, and every life she touched,” the obituary reads.

DeMontpellier leaves behind her son and daughter, two grandchildren and her longtime partner.

“Mike lived to dance, to laugh and to love. She had a deep love for the ocean, music, travel, animals, and of course, her family and friends,” her family wrote. “In death, her light and her love for life will be kept alive in those who loved her.”

