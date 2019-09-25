N.C. Department of Public Instruction sending 200 iPads to Ocracoke students, teachers

The state Department of Public Instruction will be sending 200 iPads to students and teachers at Ocracoke School to help them stay on schedule with their school work in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.

The North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching will make its NCCAT Ocracoke Campus building available for secondary classes until January 2020. Other buildings in the village will be used for elementary students during the recovery.

Classes for the approximately 185 students in pre-K through 12th grade scheduled to resume on Monday.

“After the serious damage to Ocracoke School, it is important that the students miss as little instructional time as possible and get back to some sense of normalcy as quickly as possible,” said State Superintendent Mark Johnson. “By making these devices available and partnering with NCCAT and Hyde County Schools, we can help ensure that students stay on schedule until they can return to their regular classrooms.”

The school took as much as 40 inches of soundside storm surge flooding from Hurricane Dorian on September 6.

“After the storm hit Ocracoke, I immediately contacted Hyde County Superintendent Steve Basnight and told him we were ready to help any way we could,” said Superintendent Johnson. “I commend Superintendent Basnight for his steadfast leadership, and we will continue to work with Hyde County to help them get back to normal as quickly as possible.”

