Final cut showing of “Christmas Every Day – The Wonderful Life of Eddie Greene” this Sunday

Back in June, a standing room only audience called for an encore at the preview showing of “Christmas Everyday – The Wonderful Life of Eddie Greene” at the Dare County Arts Council.

This Sunday at 5 p.m., The Pioneer Theatre in Downtown Manteo will host the final cut showing, and admission is free, featuring new interviews and changes based on the audience response.

“Christmas Every Day – The Wonderful Life of Eddie Greene” is about a man who fell in love with the Outer Banks, and the community that has loved him in return.

Whether dancing in a national Broadway Tour, serving in the Navy in World War II, or starting multiple businesses, Edward Greene has always worked hard, and worked with vision. And when he has seen needs in his beloved Outer Banks, he has stepped forward.

From the Outer Banks Community Foundation to the Friends of Jockey’s Ridge, it’s hard to find a place where Edward hasn’t given back to the people who have given him some much.

This feature documentary, directed by filmmaker Bryan Jones, moves from New Rochelle, New York to the Outer Banks of today.

Along with stops at the San Francisco School of Ballet, Broadway, The Lost Colony, The Outer Banks Community Foundation and, of course, the many businesses Edward started and the many, many people he’s helped along the way. Edward is a man who has made a difference.

“I can’t imagine my life without the Outer Banks,” he says. And it’s hard to imagine the Outer Banks without Eddie Greene.

Come celebrate with Eddie in beautiful downtown Manteo, the town he loves.

Reservations are not needed, but please text or email SeaGrace Visions at 252-202-6684 or bryan@seagracevideo.com, so we’ll have an idea of how many folks to look for.

