Crumbl Cookies’ first East Coast shop opens Friday in Southern Shores

Warm, fresh-baked cookies at the store counter or delivered to your door? Even late at night? It’s happening on the Outer Banks starting this weekend.

On Friday, Crumbl Cookies opens its first East Coast store in Southern Shores (by Pizza Stop and Tropical Smoothie Café). To celebrate, franchise owners Dave and Susan Bramwell are giving away free cookies all day.

Dave and Susan Bramwell, owner of the Crumbl Cookies in Southern Shores.

After Friday, you can pick up your cookies at the store or order them delivered, all the way up to midnight several days a week.

The Bramwells, originally from Hawaii, don’t boast backgrounds in the culinary arts.

“But we love cookies,” says Dave Bramwell.

The Kill Devil Hills couple heard about Crumbl, the brainchild of two cousins, and thought warm, fresh-baked cookies on demand would go over well on the Outer Banks.

The store, at 5385 N. Virginia Dare Trail in Southern Shores, officially opens Friday at 10 a.m. for free cookie day.

After that, Crumbl will be open year-round Wednesday from 6-10 p.m., for delivery only; Thursday, 6 p.m. to midnight and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to midnight.

Crumbl, started by two Utah cousins two years ago, quickly took off after the duo set out to create the perfect chocolate chip.

The first cookie shop opened in Logan, Utah in 2017 and today has expanded to more than 39 locations in seven different states.

The cookies are made from scratch in the store, then delivered or sold over the counter. Crumbl has 60 different flavors, with four recipes rotating each week.

This week’s flavors include birthday cake (with vanilla frosting and rainbow sprinkles), waffle cookies (with sweet syrup and a dollop of buttercream frosting), molten chocolate (dark chocolate with a gooey fudge center) and Reese’s (with Reese’s cups and a chocolate drizzle).

Chocolate chip and frosted sugar cookies are always on the menu.

The Bramwells say the Southern Shores store will employ at least 20 local residents in a digitally-driven environment.

“It’s a really fun, upbeat, clean place to work,” Susan Bramwell said.

