Trick Or Treat Under The Sea at N.C. Aquarium has been retired

The North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island has announced that one of their most popular annual events, Trick or Treat Under the Sea, won’t be returning this October.

While there was much deliberation by aquarium staff and management, according to a new release issued Monday, they said the time has come to retire “TOTUS”.

“When we began Trick or Treat Under the Sea 17 years ago, there wasn’t much in the way of local community events around Halloween,” says Visitor Services Coordinator Jennifer Gamiel. “Now there are so many more options on the Outer Banks for families to choose from, and even downtown Manteo has become a trick-or-treating hot spot.”

But they say never fear, as they are currently looking at other special event possibilities that can appeal to visitors and residents alike.

“We want to bring some fresh, new ideas to the table,” said Events Coordinator Cheryl Gross. “The aquarium and its grounds have all sorts of potential and we are developing some fun surprises for the future.”

The N.C. Aquarium on Roanoke Island is thankful for all the community support, aquarium staff and volunteers, and especially the exhibitors, that made Trick or Treat Under the Sea possible for almost two decades.

For updates on aquarium happenings, go to ncaquariums.com/roanoke-island or follow the aquarium on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

