Kitty Hawk Baptist Church pastor killed in motorcycle crash

Donald Teears, a Kill Devil Hills resident and pastor at Kitty Hawk Baptist Church since 2005, was killed in a Monday afternoon motorcycle crash on U.S. 158 near Ambrose Furniture.

Details of the crash, which involved Teears’ motorcycle and another vehicle, were not immediately available Tuesday.

Teears, 61, was originally from the Cherry Hill, New Jersey area. He leaves behind Jill, his wife of nearly four decades; three sons, his mother, two brothers, as well as many other family members and friends, according to an obituary notice from Gallop Funeral Services, Inc.

He was a beloved pastor at Kitty Hawk Baptist and also volunteered as a chaplain with the Kitty Hawk Fire Department and Dare County EMS.

A funeral will be held Saturday Oct. 5 at 2 p.m. at Nags Head Church. Teears will be laid to rest in update New York.

