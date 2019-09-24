Currituck County’s first license plate agency opens on Tuesday

The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles will open the first-ever license plate agency located in Currituck County on Tuesday.

The agency, which will be operated by Currituck Area Holdings, LLC., will be located at 257 Caratoke Highway, Suite E, in Moyock. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, except on state holidays.

License plate agencies are independent contractors for the NCDMV, and offer vehicle registration services and title transactions, as well as vehicle license plate renewals, replacement tags and duplicate registrations. Currently, there are 126 license plate agencies operating across North Carolina.

To contact the Moyock LPA, call 252-232-9296.

Services such as property tax payments and registration renewals can be completed online at www.MyNCDMV.gov.

