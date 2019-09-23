The third annual Lost Colony Wine & Culinary Festival returns Sept. 27

The Roanoke Island Historical Association’s Third Annual Lost Colony Wine and Culinary Festival returns Friday Sept. 27 and continues through the weekend.

On Friday night, the Vintner’s Dinner will feature local and regionally sourced seafood and farm-to table produce dishes paired with wines from Chateau St. Michelle led by Rob Corbin, district manager of Chateau St. Michelle Wine Estates of Woodinville, Washington. The creative collaboration of featured chefs include Chef Sam McGann, co-owner and chef at the Blue Point in Duck, along with Chefs Dave McClary and Matt Beck of the Blue Point; chef Johanna of Johanna’s Café Lachine in Wanchese and chefs Brian Whitehurst and Mark Newsome of Greentail’s Seafood Market and Kitchen in Nags Head.

There will be hors d’oeuvres, three entrees and a dessert, as well as an auction with proceeds also benefitting The Lost Colony. The Vintner Dinner begins at 6 p.m. at 108 Budleigh in Manteo. Tickets are $150 and seating is limited to 84 guests.

The Grand Tasting event is Saturday, Sept. 28, on the grounds of The Lost Colony theatre on Roanoke Island. Attendees will taste over 100 wines from around the world, discover local craft beers, sample local fare and enjoy live entertainment while surrounded by views of the Roanoke and Pamlico sounds.

Musicians Jessica Hudson and Thorne Wiggs will perform during a silent auction. Featured restaurants and caterers inside the air-conditioned SoundStage Wine Tasting Room include Basnight’s Lone Cedar Café, Blue Water Grill & Raw Bar, Argyle’s, Ortega’z, Ten 0 Six, Dawn’s Kitchen, Coastal Provisions and cheeses, fruits and meats from Food Lion.

Included in the Grand Tasting is the popular and growing Beer Garden under the theatre’s house breezeway featuring local and regional craft beers, some of which are found only on the Outer Banks. Enjoy your favorite brew paired with delicious faire from Pigman’s Barbeque and the Weeping Radish Farm & Brewery restaurants with live entertainment from Joe Mapp and the Coordinates. Front Porch Cafe will also be providing coffee.

Tickets for Saturday’s events are $95 for VIP and $70 for regular admission and can be purchased at www.TLCwinefest.com. Doors open at 1 p.m. for VIP ticket holders and 2 p.m. for general admission.

Newly added to the festival this year is the Sparkling Wine Brunch on Sunday, Sept. 29. The brunch will be held at Basnight’s Lone Cedar Café in the Andy Griffith Room. Chateau St. Michelle sparkling wines will accompany a three-course meal featuring some of Basnight’s specials. Enjoy beautiful views of the Roanoke Sound, plenty of wine and good company. Brunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; arrive anytime in between. Tickets are $60 and are very limited.

The festival is funded by the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau, the Towne Bank Family of banking and insurance, Food Lion and other local and regional sponsors.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.