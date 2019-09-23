Dine Out for Disaster Relief raises nearly $50,000 for Ocracoke and Hatteras

Last Tuesday, several members of the Outer Banks Restaurant Association participated in Dine Out for Disaster Relief, raising close to $50,000 to help Ocracoke and Hatteras in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

Participating restaurants donated 50% of their food sales to the Outer Banks Community Foundation to help their neighbors.

“When disaster or hardship strikes our neighbors, it’s natural for us in the restaurant community to want to provide, and comfort with what we do best: food,” said Dan Lewis, president of the restaurant association and owner of Coastal Provision Oyster Bar and Wine Bar Cafe.

“But it was apparent very shortly after Dorian struck via releases from the Emergency Management teams, that the best way to help was not in goods, but with monetary donations to the [Outer Banks] Community Foundation Disaster Relief fund.”

More than two dozen Outer Banks restaurants participated.

