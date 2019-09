Daytime lane closures resume Monday on the Marc Basnight Bridge

Daytime lane closures in the work zone around the Marc Basnight Bridge that carries N.C. 12 over Oregon Inlet will resume beginning Monday.

During the lane closures, workers will be completing “punch list” items on the bridge project, including finishing touches to the railing and the bridge itself.

Motorists should be aware of the possibility of daytime lane closures at any time from 7 a.m. Mondays through 3 p.m. Fridays.

During the lane closures, contractors will use flaggers to control traffic and post appropriate warning signs.

Lane closures will vary in length but will typically be between a half-mile and one mile long. One lane of traffic will be open at all times.

